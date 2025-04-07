State health officials sound the alarm after troubling contamination patterns identified across 22 public water systems: 'It is a huge deal'

"I do think this is a state of emergency."

Almost two dozen water providers in Pennsylvania, including six in the Philadelphia area, were told to inform their customers after the affected systems were found to be out of compliance with state mandates regarding toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — or PFAS.

What's happening?

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has reported that 22 providers failed to reduce PFAS in drinking water in line with the agency's requirements, according to a March report from public media outlet WHYY.

Six of those water providers are in the Philadelphia area, including two schools and a mobile home community.

Perhaps even more alarming, WHYY has reported that over 180 providers statewide are still seeing PFAS measuring at levels that exceed the stringent federal limits set to be implemented in four years.

PFAS regulation advocate Hope Gross of the Buxmont Coalition for Safer Water told WHYY, "I do think this is a state of emergency, and I think our world is really coming to terms with some of this and I hope that everyone tests their water because it is a huge deal."

Why is PFAS regulation important?

PFAS have been linked to serious issues like cancer, thyroid disease, developmental delays in children, and more. And they're everywhere, commonly found in everything from food packaging and nonstick kitchenware to water-resistant clothing and furniture, toiletries, and electronics. The chemicals can also be found in our household dust, soil, and drinking water.

Research from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences suggests that PFAS could lead to an increased risk of childhood obesity, increased risk of cancers, and a less effective immune system.

Other studies have found that reproductive health issues such as endometriosis and preeclampsia may be linked to exposure to PFAS, which are often referred to as "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in bodies and in the environment.

What's being done about PFAS?

As previously noted, new federal regulations on PFAS will come into effect by 2029. These limits will require the 19% of Pennsylvania water providers that WHYY documented in a 2024 investigation as having levels above these limits to reduce PFAS in their water systems.

The new standards will be stricter than Pennsylvania regulations and will hopefully create safer drinking water across the United States.

While it would be virtually impossible to completely eliminate PFAS from our everyday lives due to their prevalence in water, food, and consumer items, some steps can be taken to avoid the chemicals.

For example, PFAS are commonly found in food stored in takeout containers. Research suggests that those who eat fresh meals at home more often than they eat takeout are less exposed to these chemicals.

Several major brands, like McDonald's and Amazon, have also pledged to take steps toward reducing PFAS in their packaging and products.

