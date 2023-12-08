Plans for one of the largest EV battery manufacturing plants have fallen through — here’s how this may affect the future of EVs

Research firm Markets and Markets expects the global EV sector to grow to $951.9 billion by 2030.

A trio of companies, including Ford, have iced plans for a large electric vehicle plant in Turkey, citing cooling demand.

The news (also involving LG Energy Solution and Koç Holding) is a blow to innovation and investment momentum happening among some of the largest automakers around the world.

“Considering the current pace of electric vehicle adoption, the timing is not appropriate for a battery cell investment,” Koç Holding stated in a Reuters article posted by Automotive News Europe.

What happened?

The news kills construction for what would have been one of Europe’s largest battery cell manufacturing plants, set to start production in 2026, according to Electrek.

Ford and its partners may be partly influenced by what CNBC reports as a glut in EV inventory at dealerships. It comes while automakers have ponied up $616 billion for EV projects through 2027, per CNBC research.

Longer-range forecasts, however, reveal reason for optimism. Research firm Markets and Markets expects the global EV sector to grow to $951.9 billion by 2030 — increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% during that time. The agency cites technological advancements, concern for the environment, and favorable government policies as part of the reason.

Why is it important?

Widespread EV use is a key part of reducing planet-warming air pollution. With no tailpipe emissions, EVs produce less dirty air during the vehicle’s lifetime than gas-powered vehicles, even when considering pollution generated from battery manufacturing, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The typical gas-powered passenger vehicle makes more than five tons of foul air each year with heat-trapping gas, per the EPA.

EV innovations and partnerships from companies of all sizes are regularly announced. But, another big-time commitment from a high-profile brand like Ford would be a boon for EV momentum.

For its part, Koç will “evaluate potential battery cell investments in the future in line with the dynamics of the electric vehicle market,” the company told Electrek.

What should I do?

It’s important to be a savvy shopper the next time you visit an auto dealer. Prices are dropping, even for big brands like Tesla, as the market fluctuates.

Newer models are entering the scene and providing more competition, which is a good thing for buyers.

Keep an eye out for the latest government tax breaks and other programs made to incentivize EV adoption. Depending on what’s being offered, leasing may be a better option.

As for Ford and Koç, the businesses “will remain committed to support electric vehicle production” through already operational plants, per a Koç statement published by Electrek.

