Ford teams up with fellow automotive giant in bid to challenge Chinese rivals: 'We're in a fight for our lives'

"There is no better example than here."

Facing increased competition from Chinese automakers, Ford and Renault are teaming up instead of going at it alone.

Reuters reported on the automakers' strategic partnership aimed at developing affordable electric vehicles in Europe.

"We know we're in a fight for our lives in our industry," Ford CEO Jim Farley said ahead of the announcement, as relayed by Reuters. "There is no better example than here in Europe."

Chinese manufacturer BYD recently surpassed Tesla as the top EV brand in Europe, and Xpeng is similarly increasing its presence. The Ford-Renault collaboration will include small EV models to be launched in 2028, and production will take place at a Renault facility in northern France.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The vehicles will be smaller than any Ford has planned for the U.S. market. Another plan is to produce Renault and Ford-branded vans for the European market. That move is proactive, as Chinese brands currently don't offer many of those in Europe.

This alliance for the two vehicles is part of Ford's broader strategy to counter growing competition from Chinese auto brands. Historically, Reuters noted Ford's presence in Europe has declined from a 6.1% share of passenger cars in 2019 to 3.3% so far in 2025.

Both brands do get something out of the alliance.

Renault, Europe's smallest major auto brand, gets lower costs through greater manufacturing scale. Ford lowers expenses on European production. It also expands on partnerships it has to create EVs and vans in a separate Volkswagen partnership.

Recent moves by President Trump like lowering emissions standards have impacted U.S. automakers like Ford. Seeing a partnership like this one emerge could allow companies to move forward with more EV options.

Of course, some concerns about battery production and element mining remain. However, the gains from transitioning from fossil fuels and the other benefits of EV adoption outweigh those concerns, per researchers.

For consumers, the benefits of EVs are clear. They reduce fuel costs, require less maintenance like oil changes, offer quieter engines, and produce no tailpipe emissions.

Homeowners can further enhance the cost-effectiveness of EV ownership by installing Level 2 chargers to save on public charging costs. Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates to make this process seamless.

Moreover, installing solar panels can significantly increase savings, with options available to compare competitive bids through TCD's Solar Explorer. Top partners like EnergySage make the process even easier to sort through quotes.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.