Driver shares warning after returning to disturbing scene in parking lot: 'It's sad'

An electric vehicle driver had a day-ruining discovery.

A Redditor stopped to grab a bite to eat and returned to their car, a Ford Mustang Mach-E, to find it vandalized. Disappointed and frustrated, they shared the story with other drivers in r/MachE.

"First time dealing with vandalism today," they wrote. "Stopped to get some fast food on the way home from work. And came out to the car trashed. Some very intentional scratches on the driver door … and a soda and milkshake dumped on the hood."

Unfortunately, EV vandalism is not uncommon. Vandals may key cars, slash tires, and destroy public chargers. One dealership had its electric vehicles targeted with smashed windows, sliced wires, and had a car set on fire.

Still, EVs are a great option for you and the environment, and they're becoming more affordable. The average purchase price is $59,000 for an electric vehicle and $48,000 for a gas vehicle, according to Lectron. The sticker price gap continues to close, but the real savings come from fuel costs over time.

Because electric vehicles use electricity as fuel and not gas, EV drivers save a ton of money on fuel costs. According to the Zero Emission Transportation Association, "nationally, gas-powered vehicles are 3-5 times more expensive to drive per mile than EVs."

By charging at home or with the help of solar panels, charging costs can get even lower.

Not only is gas costly, but internal combustion engine cars are bad for the environment. Gas-powered transportation generates 28% of the planet's carbon pollution annually, per Our World in Data, contributing to a rapidly changing environment.

Making your next car an EV can drastically reduce your carbon footprint, all while saving you hundreds or thousands of dollars on gas.

Commenters offered their condolences and shared their own experiences with EV vandalism.

"Some people base their entire identity around gasoline vehicles. It's sad," one user said.

"I'm so sorry," another Redditor wrote. "There is a lot of hatred in this world for one reason or another. I had mine keyed on the side door - at work in all places. No cameras and no one would admit it."



"Someone kicked in the grill flaps on the front of my Mach E. I mean, why? People filled with such self-hate they have to hurt others to feel better," a third lamented.

