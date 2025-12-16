Ford faces nearly $20 billion in losses after pulling plug on iconic vehicle: 'The American consumer is speaking clearly'

When one of America's largest automakers backs away, it sends a troubling signal.

Ford has stopped making its all-electric F-150 Lightning truck, reported NPR.

What's happening?

The automaker announced it will no longer produce the Lightning, its top-tier electric truck.

Ford unveiled the truck in 2021 with an attractive starting price of $40,000, but actual sale prices fell far short of that promise. By 2025, the base price had climbed to about $55,000.

The company never turned a profit on a single Lightning, not even when charging more than originally promised. Ford says it will now put its resources toward vehicles with better profit potential.

"The American consumer is speaking clearly and they want the benefits of electrification like instant torque and mobile power," said Andrew Frick, president of Ford Blue and Ford model e.

"But they also demand affordability … rather than spending billions more on large EVs that now have no path to profitability, we are allocating that money into higher-returning areas."





The truck won praise from automotive critics, including Motortrend's 2023 Truck of the Year award. But buyers complained the battery drained too quickly when hauling loads, and dependability issues hurt sales.

Why is Ford's EV decision concerning?

When one of America's largest automakers backs away from electric vehicles, it sends a troubling signal about the country's shift toward cleaner transportation. The federal government has also removed a $7,500 tax credit that helped lower EV prices and has loosened mileage requirements that once pushed carmakers to produce more electric options.

With these changes, car companies have less reason to invest in EVs and face no consequences for prioritizing gas-guzzling trucks. For the planet, this could slow the adoption of zero-tailpipe vehicles and extend our reliance on polluting energy for transportation.

What can I do to help EV adoption?

If you're shopping for a vehicle, explore the electric and hybrid options still on the market. Many models remain eligible for state-level incentives even without federal credits. Ford says it plans to release a smaller electric pickup priced around $30,000 within the next year, so more affordable options may be on the horizon.

Contact your elected officials to voice support for policies that make clean vehicles more accessible.

