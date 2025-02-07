  • Business Business

Resident sparks debate after sharing gut-wrenching photos outside grocery store: 'This is heartbreaking'

"Appalling and so sad."

by Leslie Sattler
"Appalling and so sad."

Photo Credit: Reddit

A recent Reddit post exposed alarming food waste outside a grocery store in Wolverhampton, England, showing a dumpster packed with fresh sandwiches and other ready-to-eat items that could have fed hungry people in the community.

What happened?

A Reddit user shared a photo with the r/wolverhampton community showing disposed food items near Sidney Street.

"Sandwiches, rolls, bacon and more. … The food waste here is appalling and so sad when so many people need it," the user wrote.

"Appalling and so sad."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The post inspired concern from local residents. "This is heartbreaking knowing there's people going hungry and this is all just tossed in the rubbish," one community member commented.

Why is this food waste concerning?

When food ends up in landfills, it breaks down and releases methane into the air, contributing to the warming of our planet.

Beyond the environmental toll, this waste represents missed opportunities to address hunger in local communities. In the U.K. alone, over 7.2 million adults and 2.7 million children face food insecurity, according to data from the Food Foundation.

Watch now: What's the true environmental impact of renewable energy?

Is the store doing anything about this?

While the specific store remains unnamed in the Reddit post, many U.K. supermarkets have partnered with food redistribution organizations to reduce waste. These partnerships help get surplus food to community organizations serving hungry people.

Some stores have also implemented markdown policies for items approaching their sell-by dates.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Many solutions exist to redirect surplus food from landfills to people who need it.

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Food rescue apps connect grocery stores with local organizations that collect and distribute excess food. Community fridges offer spaces where businesses can share surplus food directly with neighbors.

Consumers can help by shopping with waste-conscious retailers, properly storing food at home, and using food preservation methods like freezing. Supporting local food rescue organizations through volunteering or donations helps build stronger community food systems that waste less and feed more people.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x