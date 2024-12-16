  • Home Home

Family shares results after bringing reusable containers to buffet restaurant: 'This needs to become a regular thing'

by Kelsey Kovner
"I would have brought a way bigger box."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Too Good To Go is an innovative app that lets stores and restaurants sell food that might otherwise go bad for a steep discount. Users can purchase "surprise" bags that may contain whole meals, snacks, or pastries. One family showed off their experience with the app on TikTok. 

Becky's Bazaar (@beckysbazaar) shares content with their 300,000 followers about finding incredible deals on food, clothing, and more. In one post they walked viewers through their experience with Too Good To Go. 

@beckysbazaar They were literally throwing away any food that was left over hence why we filled our boxes😂 Do you think it was worth £3.99??🤔💸 #toogoodtogo #toogoodtogoapp #foodwaste #foodwastesolution #buffet #foodtok #foodie #freefood #freefoodhack #moneysavingtips #savingmoney ♬ original sound - Becky's Bazaar

In the clip, they got a £3.99 (around $5) "bring your own box buffet" from a local restaurant. They brought a few Tupperware containers, and the establishment allowed them to load up at their breakfast buffet. 

One person in the clip loaded their box with a heaping serving of eggs, bacon, and sausages. At a different station, Becky filled another container with fruit slices and pastries.

Too Good To Go is a revolutionary app working to fight food waste; in 2024, the company hit 100 million users. According to its site, it has helped save more than 350 million meals

While Too Good To Go is an international company, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has found that just in the U.S., "food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply … [and that] corresponded to approximately 133 billion pounds and $161 billion worth of food in 2010."

Watch now: Are paperless towels worth the hype?

Using an app like Too Good To Go will save you money while helping reduce the mountains of wasted food around the world. 

When food waste ends up in landfills, it breaks down into methane gas. The EPA reported, "Methane is more than 28 times as potent as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere."

Feeding America found that in the U.S., "47 million people, including 14 million children, experience food insecurity annually." Apps like Too Good To Go help to alleviate this problem. 

TikTokers were impressed with this food haul, and many hoped to give the app a try. 

"This needs to become a regular thing," wrote one person.

Another fan of the app said, "This app is really a saver. I can't wait till more spots in my area jump in it."

Someone else claimed they wouldn't have been so restrained if they were at the buffet, "I would have brought a way bigger box."

