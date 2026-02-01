Locals sound off about proposal to swing flying atrocity over major US cities: 'This is disgusting'

A Reddit thread is erupting with anger over a proposal that could take intrusive advertising to a new level: giant LED billboards flown by helicopter — close enough to be, as the company behind them puts it, "unignorable."

The discussion took off on r/California on a post titled "'Unignorable' flying billboards are slated to come to California." It was linked to SF Gate reporting about HELI-D, an aerial media company that says it plans to bring 400-square-foot LED billboard displays to the 2026 Super Bowl in Santa Clara — and eventually expand the concept across the state.

The company has promoted the idea as a way to put ads "within just 250 feet" of viewers, turning the sky into what it calls a new canvas for attention.

In the SF Gate story, HELI-D representatives describe the ads as bright enough to stay visible from multiple vantage points — from sidewalks to stadiums — and have suggested the platform could eventually be used for more than consumer brands, including political messaging. That possibility only intensified commenters' frustration, with many saying there should be limits on how much public space can be turned into advertising surfaces.

Beyond aesthetics, critics raised concerns about safety and quality of life: helicopters operating near dense crowds, distraction risks for drivers, and the feeling that everyday spaces — beaches, waterfronts, neighborhoods — could become harder to navigate without being marketed to.

Others pointed to the environmental cost of burning aviation fuel just to push more consumption, arguing that ad inundation doesn't just annoy people — it encourages overbuying, which fuels waste and pollution downstream.

The moment taps into broader backlash against visual pollution and attention-grabbing ads that people can't opt out of. Similar complaints have surfaced around bright digital billboards and mobile ad trucks that disrupt streets and nightlife.

In the comments, one Reddit user wrote: "I will boycott any business that advertises through this method."

Another summed up the disgust more bluntly: "This is disgusting."

And one commenter focused on what would be lost if the sky becomes another feed: "Not to mention any enjoyment of what little nature we have left!"

