Passerby discovers perfectly good bouquets of flowers after peeking into chain store dumpster: 'What a happy ending'

One lucky Redditor couldn't believe their eyes when they noticed a box filled with fresh flower bouquets sitting right next to a store's trash bin.

The flowers were a wide range of colors and varieties, most of which hadn't even fully bloomed. Not wanting to waste the perfectly good flowers, the original poster decided to hand out the bouquets to different employees in town.

"This is what's left after giving out many bunches," they wrote. "Now, I'm off to gift these to my elderly shut in neighbors."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors were shocked that the stunning blooms were destined for the trash but happy the OP saved them from that wasteful fate.

"Omg love that you're spreading such joy," responded one user.

As the OP demonstrated, sometimes dumpster diving doesn't have to involve going through the bins at all. In some cases, stores leave boxes filled with perfectly good items right outside the dumpster, especially if the bins are already full.

Luckily, they were able to save these flowers from the landfill and spread joy by delivering them around the community.

While dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states, it's always important to check your local trespassing laws. If you do look through a dumpster, be sure to also wear gloves to protect yourself from sharp items that may be covered in the bin.

Others have shared their incredible dumpster finds, saving money while also saving the planet. One Redditor found a box filled with Bath & Body Works items, including soaps and candles. Another user pulled out a $400 sound mixer.

Removing items that can be repurposed and saved from the dumpster not only helps keep unnecessary waste out of landfills but also helps combat rising global temperatures. As more products end up in landfills, more harmful gases enter the atmosphere, exacerbating the planet's overheating.

Redditors continued to discuss the OP's lucky flower find.

"Awesome," commented one user. "What a happy ending for those flowers!"

"So joyful," added another Redditor. "I wish I had some flowers."

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