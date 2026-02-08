Dumpster diver shares photo of surprising discovery in Bath & Body Works trash: 'This is a score'

A casual walk turned into an unexpected windfall after a passerby shared a surprising discovery from a Bath & Body Works dumpster.

The photo, posted to Reddit's r/DumpsterDiving community, shows a cardboard tray filled with seasonal Bath & Body Works candles, including multiple three-wick jars labeled "The Perfect Christmas." At first glance, the stash looks store-ready, which is exactly what caught viewers' attention.

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to the original poster, the box had been marked "broken," but only one candle was actually damaged.

"On the box it said broken and there was only 1 broken candle, so a score for me!" they wrote in the comments. The rest appeared intact — lids on, labels clean, and wax unused.

Similar Bath & Body Works dumpster finds have surfaced before, with other posts drawing attention to how often usable items end up discarded.

The post quickly drew reactions from fellow Redditors, many of whom expressed disbelief that so many usable items had been tossed.

One commenter shared their enthusiasm for the scent, writing, "oh, and i adore that scent," to which another replied, "Me too! This is a score."

Others jumped in with creative reuse tips. One comment outlined how broken candles can still be salvaged by melting down the wax, removing the glass and wicks safely, and repouring it into new containers or ice cube trays to make wax melts.

"Boom, new candles for days," the commenter wrote, adding that they often give the finished candles as gifts.

While dumpster diving isn't for everyone, posts like this highlight the consumer-first benefits that draw people in: saving money, reducing waste, and keeping usable goods out of landfills. For those curious about trying it themselves, experienced divers often recommend wearing gloves, avoiding compactors, respecting posted signage, and skipping items that could pose health or safety risks.

