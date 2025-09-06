Authorities get major equipment upgrade to help patrol crucial parks: 'Incredible things'

In an effort to better protect the vulnerable ecosystems that they patrol, more rangers in Florida's state parks will be equipped with electric bikes.

In a news release, the Florida State Parks Foundation announced that its statewide fleet of e-bikes will see a modest expansion.

The move will see the distribution of an additional 25 Velotric Nomad 2 Fat Tire e-bikes across Florida's state park system. The e-bike features a 750-watt motor that offers a 65-mile range on a single charge.

Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Foundation, explained that the expansion follows a positive response to the purchase of 25 e-bikes in July 2024.

"The Greener Initiative has done incredible things to reduce our environmental footprint, and it's even more amazing when Greener projects align with resources that support our rangers and the work they do every single day," Woodward said in a statement.

The Florida State Parks Foundation's "Greener Initiative" was first launched in 2023. The program aims to reduce waste and emissions and lower energy consumption through Florida state parks by funding sustainability projects.

These projects include the installation of water bottle refilling stations and the mass purchase of e-bikes for rangers.

According to the foundation, the e-bikes were funded through sales from the "Explore Our State Parks" specialty license plate program.

"We so appreciate everyone who has purchased a license plate, and we are already looking forward to our next Greener Initiative projects," said Kathleen Brennan, board president of the Florida State Parks Foundation.

Besides offering a cleaner and more sustainable environment, the e-bike expansion gives the Florida state park rangers a chance to ditch traditional vehicles and have more direct interaction with park guests.

"I think more law enforcement need to be forced to not use cars in general," wrote one commenter on Elektrek. "They create a bubble that isolates them from the communities they actually serve."

