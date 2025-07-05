  • Outdoors Outdoors

State park announces reopening 9 months after devastating natural disaster: 'We've missed our guests'

For the past few months, their team has been working to rebuild.

by Geri Mileva
Fox Carolina reported that Chimney Rock State Park is finally reopening months after being battered by a powerful storm — but the long road to recovery underscores a deeper climate concern.

What's happening?

Chimney Rock State Park has reopened to the public nine months after closing due to damage from Hurricane Helene. The storm brought catastrophic winds and flooding across western North Carolina last September.

Emily Walker, director and general manager of Chimney Rock Management, stressed how even though a lot has changed since the onslaught of Hurricane Helene, they're glad to reopen to the public. 

"We've missed our guests and are thrilled to be able to welcome them back to this place they love," Walker said.

For the past few months, their team has been working to rebuild the park, which sustained extensive infrastructure damage. Chimney Rock State Park management shared on its official website that this included the park's bridge getting washed away.

Why is this important?

While hurricanes are not new to the southeastern U.S., scientists have warned that increasing global temperatures are contributing to stronger, slower-moving storms, according to Business Insider. 

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

They can linger longer over land, drop more rain, and cause more severe damage to communities. 

Rising temperatures due to human activity are acting like "steroids" for extreme weather, supercharging events like Hurricane Helene and raising the stakes for communities, parks, and ecosystems.

The reopening of the park can be a symbol of resilience, as it highlights the local community's determination and efforts to get the park up and running once more. 

According to Southern Living, the area was the hardest-hit spot during the storm. The park's reopening is a step in the right direction toward North Carolina's recovery post-Hurricane Helene.

What's being done about this?

Efforts to rebuild Chimney Rock State Park have focused on resilience. But localized fixes may not be enough without broader action.

WLOS News 13 mentioned that policymakers are prioritizing efforts to harden infrastructure, improve flood mitigation systems, and support parks, schools, and tourism. 

Meanwhile, individuals can make a difference by exploring critical climate issues, cutting pollution, and supporting cleaner transportation and energy use.

