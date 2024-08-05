State moves to eliminate clean energy goals — here's what's at stake

Florida will no longer pursue a goal of 100% renewable energy by 2050, reported the Gainesville news outlet WCJB TV-20, after Gov. Ron DeSantis began the process of repealing sustainability regulations as part of a revised climate bill.

What's happening?

In 2022, Florida officials agreed to explore and implement affordable alternatives (like wind and solar power) to dirty energy (like oil and gas). When burned, dirty fuels release harmful, lingering chemicals.

Now, directives from DeSantis have rejected these requirements, including "removing references to cut greenhouse gas emissions [and] banning offshore wind farms," detailed WCJB.

Why is the choice to repeal renewable energy goals important?

It is unlikely that, as Florida's officials pronounced, "the [renewable energy] goals are unnecessary," per WCJB. Choosing to ignore the impact of dirty energy pollution on climate could create and accelerate problems for Floridians.

Rising global temperatures have been linked to extreme weather (from heat to flooding to hurricanes) and have negatively impacted human life (higher energy prices; steep insurance costs; a poorer economic outlook; and an elevated risk of mood issues, disease outbreaks, and severe illness).

The state is making what are, to many, baffling decisions: declining federal funding through the Inflation Reduction Act, fixating on semantics, and deprioritizing the need to address rising pollution — as Florida simultaneously confronts a season of skyrocketing temperatures, reduced air quality, and record-breaking rainfall.

"Florida's legislative shift underscores a growing divide between state policies and public concern over climate change, emphasizing immediate energy costs over long-term environmental sustainability," said nonprofit organization the CLEO Institute, per Tampa's WUSF Public Media.

"I [am just] perplexed," Henry Kelley, president and co-founder of BlueWind Technology told ABC Action News. His company produces one key component of wind turbines, but the state banned offshore wind farms despite not currently having any.

Kelley expressed concern about the possibly stifling impact on industry growth and innovation.

"Everyone in politics talks about bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. And this is precisely what I'm trying to do," he told the news outlet.

What's being done about the renewable energy reversal?

From accessible high-speed trains to the removal of toxic algae in water to protections for manatees, a number of notable sustainability projects can be found throughout Florida — proving its residents aren't resigned to gloom for good. (The CLEO Institute lists various opportunities for involvement.)

Research your local policies and then take action through volunteering, exploring cost-effective clean energy, modernizing your home and appliances, trying out community solar, and supporting political candidates focused on building a sunnier future for all.

