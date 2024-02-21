Contentious Florida bill would delete ‘majority of references to climate change’ currently in state law

“Putting your fingers in your ears and going ‘La-la-la-la’ doesn’t change the facts!”

Florida’s House Bill 1645, spearheaded by House Speaker Paul Renner, is gaining attention for proposing the removal of several references to rising global temperatures in the state’s law.

The bill, aimed at reshaping Florida’s energy policy, would eliminate the term “climate change” eight times in current legislation, leaving only seven mentions of the term unaltered.

“A bill advancing through the Legislature with the backing of the House speaker would delete the majority of references to climate change currently found in Florida law,” wrote Tampa Bay Times reporter Emily L. Mahoney on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Changing the wording in the state’s mission on energy could consequently repeal entire sections of law that mention drastic changes in global temperatures and replace those statements with shorter points focused on prioritizing “an adequate, reliable, and cost-effective supply of energy for the state in a manner that promotes the health and welfare of the public and economic growth.”

Environmental advocates, such as senior attorney Bradley Marshall from the environmental law group Earthjustice, argue that this decision could send a concerning message, especially as Florida deals with the increasing impacts of increasingly warmer global temperatures, including stronger hurricanes, rising sea levels, and hotter summers.

Laws serve as a foundation for how we protect our communities and the environment, and mentioning environmental crises within them is crucial as it ensures that there’s a clear recognition of the challenges we are facing all over the planet.

By including the specifics of how the earth is overheating, laws can target specific issues, such as reducing pollution or protecting vulnerable ecosystems, and set concrete goals and credible commitments for improvement.

It also holds governments and businesses accountable for their actions, driving innovation and progress toward cleaner technologies and practices, which helps to ensure a healthier world for future generations.

“What a brilliant idea, that is sure to fix the problem,” one commenter wrote after hearing the news of the proposed changes.

“Putting your fingers in your ears and going ‘La-la-la-la’ doesn’t change the facts!” another reader commented.

