This new plant-based lip balm is made with a surprising ingredient — and customers are obsessed with it

Cold weather usually means dry, chapped lips. But that doesn’t have to be the case.

Skin care company Fleur & Bee has expanded its line of plant-based products to include a new cruelty-free lip care product made from a surprising source — the stem cells of plants.

What is vegan lip balm?

Traditional lip balm is created using beeswax, petroleum jelly, or lanolin, but the new “One Lip Wonder” uses a formula composed of plant stem cells and coconut oil. Their ingredients are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly. Plant stem cells are special because plants themselves are equipped with a mechanism that regenerates their tissues under stress.

This means that, similar to animals, plant stem cells have properties that help them regenerate after injury. Those same qualities can be used to repair our own damaged skin and lips.

Why should I use vegan lip balm?

There are three major reasons to get your hands on Fleur & Bee’s newest beauty product this winter season.

Firstly, the benefits of this new plant-based lip balm have been tried and tested, and the results speak for themselves. After swapping out their old chapsticks for the One Lip Wonder, 90% of users said their lips felt smoother after only two weeks. After four weeks of use, participants in the survey reported an increase in lip elasticity as well!

Additionally, the product itself has no artificial additives, like dyes or perfumes. The lip balm is odorless, lightweight, and won’t feel greasy on your skin.

The last (but certainly not least) reason to try out this amazing new product is that vegan lip balms are not only great for your skin, but also for the environment. Fleur & Bee differs from other companies that produce lip care products by using only eco-friendly, renewable ingredients manufactured using solar energy.

Instead of using alcohol-based products like methol or animal-based products like petroleum jelly — this vegan lip balm improves the feel and look of your lips while also helping to improve our planet.

You can purchase the One Lip Wonder through Fleur & Bee’s website and Amazon, where 1% of all sales go to the charitable organization “Days for Girls” — a program designed to deliver menstrual hygiene products to women and girls around the world.

