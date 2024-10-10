Man calls out Petco policy after making deplorable discovery in dumpster behind store: 'This breaks my heart'

While Petco's practices are unclear, there are ways for consumers themselves to help alleviate the burden of pet supply waste.

Dog beds were found slashed and trashed behind a Petco by a Tiktoker in Chicago, sparking outrage for this wasteful practice.

What's happening?

A Tiktoker named Andy (@yourmomismyfriend72) shared how Petco is purposely destroying unsold inventory and trashing them in a video he posted online.

He showed a row of five dumpsters, each overflowing with dog beds cut with razor blades so that no one could salvage them. These dog beds still had tags on them and seemed to be in perfect condition to have been donated to shelters.

"My dog was living in a concrete shelter w out a bed. This breaks my heart. Rescuing her was the best decision of my life," a commenter said.

Why is pet supply waste important?

Pet supply waste represents how unsustainable corporate practices are harmful to consumers and the environment.

Firstly, consumers are hurt because Petco refuses to sell the goods at a discounted rate or donate them to shelters. This means that good inventory is immediately sent to landfills before even having another chance at being used by those who want to use it.

Additionally, it not only adds to the burden of landfills but wastes all of the energy and resources already invested to make the product. This practice contradicts the growing need for companies to adopt sustainable, eco-friendly approaches, especially when there are alternatives like donating to shelters or reusing materials. It's a missed opportunity to help animals and reduce waste.

Is Petco doing anything about this?

Petco has not directly addressed the waste concern brought up by this video, but it does claim to have other sustainability initiatives in place. However, these practices do make people question the commitment the company has to them.

The company says it is working to reduce its environmental impact through energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable products. According to their website, it cut energy use by 4 million kilowatt hours annually in stores and is increasing sustainable products to 50% by 2025.

What's being done about pet supply waste more broadly?

While Petco's practices are unclear, there are ways for consumers themselves to help alleviate the burden of pet supply waste.

One effective step is to use compostable poop bags for your dog to significantly cut down on plastic waste. Some brands offer bags that are 100% home-compostable, allowing you to dispose of them in your compost pile and contribute to future plant food.

Another way to minimize waste is by choosing durable and eco-friendly pet toys. Many cheap toys are made from plastic or plastic-based fibers that wear out quickly, leading to frequent replacements and more waste. Opt for toys made from sustainable materials like wool or hemp, which are long-lasting and can even be refreshed with a simple wash.

Taking steps to combat the problem on our own can help reduce the negative impact of bad business practices.

