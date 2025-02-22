Airport makes game-changing decision about an unusual piece of its property: 'A perfect example'

This project sets a new standard for airports around the world.

Rome's Fiumicino Airport is setting a new global standard for sustainability with its exciting move to begin harnessing solar power.

In this groundbreaking project, led by energy group Enel and network service provider Circet, the airport has revealed its large-scale solar farm, aimed to significantly reduce its carbon impact, according to Reuters.

The farm spans nearly 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) across the airport's eastern perimeter. This makes it not only the largest solar-powered system within a European airport but also one of the largest in the entire world.

This is part of a €200 million ($208.5 million) initiative by Aeroporti di Roma to increase the country's investment in sustainable mobility. Currently, it has a peak capacity of 22 megawatts, but the airport has a plan to increase this number all the way to 60 megawatts in the next five years.

The ambition doesn't stop there, either. The overarching goal is to make the pollution of both Rome's airports net zero by 2030, meaning the aim is to remove the same amount of pollution they are putting into the air, according to the Energy Institute.

Fiumicino's project is centered around the potential of repurposing underutilized land to support clean energy goals. According to Reuters, Mundys (Aeroporti di Roma's parent company) chairman Giampiero Massolo said the project is "a perfect example of how airport grounds can be optimized to enable sustainable growth."

The benefits of this solar farm spread far beyond Fiumicino. By reducing pollution by over 11,000 tons annually, this project sets a precedent for airports worldwide.

This move reflects a growing trend of sustainable airport policies. For instance, Australia's Brisbane Airport has begun its $5 billion dedication to sustainability through its "Ground Service Electrification" project, and Dubai is at work installing the world's largest rooftop solar system at its Dubai International and Dubai World Central airports.

These initiatives all serve as evidence of the aviation industry's push toward eco-friendly practices, which will ultimately lead to healthier air to breathe across the world.

Energy minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin expressed his positive outlook for these overlooked spaces' potential for renewable energy.

"This is a demonstration of how we can use many areas that do not have monumental value or high agricultural intensity to achieve the goal of decarbonisation," he said, according to Reuters.

