FEMA announces significant overhaul to policies, impacting millions — here’s what’s changing

Survivors of weather-related disasters will soon have an easier time accessing the help they need thanks to an overhaul by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The New York Times reported that “immediate” $750 payments for evacuees, additional housing assistance for people who are displaced for extended periods of time, and a reduction in paperwork are among the adjustments expected to be implemented by the end of March.

The scrapping of a confusing rule that required all survivors, regardless of profession, to apply for and be rejected for a loan from the Small Business Administration is one key example of FEMA’s revamped processes.

The agency is also adding provisions that will help people with disabilities get funding for accessibility improvements during the rebuilding process, while people who are self-employed will be able to obtain assistance to replace damaged equipment.

Meanwhile, survivors who miss application deadlines amid their upheaval won’t have to provide additional documentation to explain why the delay occurred.

“These changes address many of the common issues disaster survivors across the country have long cited as complicating or preventing their ability to recover,” Samantha Montano, a professor of emergency management at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, told the Times.

The United States set a record for billion-dollar disasters in 2023 — and many Americans are at risk of having their insurance rates skyrocket as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe as a result of the overheating of our planet.

“The need is growing,” said Craig Fugate, who led FEMA under the Obama administration. “It’s the federal taxpayer that’s picking up that risk.”

According to E&E News by Politico, the organization intends to revisit its policies if public feedback suggests more action is needed.

“This is the result of just listening,” FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell told the outlet. “Mother Nature is not letting up. We need to be better prepared.”

