School district makes cutting-edge investment that will save millions in long run: 'We're taking the lead'

A school district in Arkansas is betting that its cutting-edge fleet of electric buses will provide cleaner air for students while also encouraging other districts to follow its lead.

As the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported, the Farmington School District purchased six electric buses for $865,000 in 2024. To keep those buses charged and ready to go, the school board approved a contract with Entegrity Energy Partners to install charging infrastructure, starting with three dual electric charging stations.

The district funded the purchase of the buses using a $1.2 million grant from the Environmental Protection Agency Clean School Bus Rebate Program. To pay for the charging infrastructure, the district earmarked $288,000 from student growth funds.

According to Superintendent Jon Laffoon, the district will save $10,000 per year in diesel fuel costs alone. And with each electric bus able to travel up to 140 miles on a single charge, the district could pocket up to $130,000 in savings from the switch.

"They've outperformed our diesel buses and will save money on maintenance and fuel," Laffoon said. "If those things start to evolve like they are supposed to, plus better air quality for our students, I think it's something we want to look for in the future."

Outside of their financial benefits, electric buses go a long way in reducing air and noise pollution thanks to zero tailpipe emissions and quiet motors. Not only does this improve local air quality and reduce health risks, but it also improves the health of students who ride the bus everyday.

And with its reduction in fuel consumption, the Farmington School District can reduce the region's reliance on planet-heating dirty fuels.

"We're taking the lead in the state on energy and sustainability," Laffoon added. "We've set the district up for cost savings in the future and are setting an example for clean energy in the state."

