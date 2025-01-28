  • Business Business

Shares in major car companies tank amid new policy changes — here's what's happening

The updates impacted the companies' stock prices in early January, according to Bloomberg.

by Juliana Marino
The updates impacted the companies' stock prices in early January, according to Bloomberg.

Photo Credit: iStock

Stock prices of major car companies have declined as tougher rules limit access to electric vehicle tax credits. According to a report by Bloomberg, Stellantis' and Volkswagen's stock prices dropped after some of their plug-in vehicles lost access to U.S. electric car subsidies.

What's happening?

New classifications have impacted which EVs qualify for tax credits in the U.S. According to the most recent listings from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, VW's ID.4 electric crossover no longer qualifies for the full $7,500 tax credit

Other models have also been impacted by the updates. Certain models from Nissan Motor Co. and Stellantis that previously received up to $3,750 are now no longer on the qualifying list

If you were going to purchase an EV which of these factors would be most important to you?

Good driving range 🔋

Affordable sticker price 💰

High-tech safety features 😌

Cheap maintenance costs 🛠️

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The updates impacted the companies' stock prices in early January, according to Bloomberg. In Milan, Stellantis shares fell as much as 3.8%, while VW's stock prices declined as much as 1.4% in Frankfurt, Germany. 

Why are changing EV rules and declining stock prices important?

Tax credits incentivize Americans to purchase electric vehicles. More EVs on the road means fewer harmful pollutants in the atmosphere and more money in the pockets of EV drivers, who can save $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance. However, the new classifications limit which EVs qualify for those tax benefits

The number of EVs and plug-in hybrids that qualify for a credit is down from last year. While 22 vehicles qualified last year, only 18 were on the list by early January, Bloomberg reported. 

Watch now: McDonald's just changed up its most iconic menu item

Though the manufacturing process of EVs generates pollution, once the car hits the road, it has zero tailpipe emissions. What's more, when compared to the lifespan of gas-powered vehicles, EVs have a significantly smaller impact on the environment.

What's being done about reduced pro-EV initiatives?

Despite these policy changes, there are still affordable EV options on the market. EV manufacturers have made cost-effective advancements in the industry, reducing the price for consumers. 

It's still important to note, however, that the future of pro-EV initiatives remains unclear after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. 

Trump "has made rescinding [Joe] Biden's pro-EV initiatives a key plank of his economic platform and has threatened tariffs on foreign-made cars," Bloomberg wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x