Car expert shares honest review after test-driving Cadillac EV with bold performance claims: 'This is probably on my shortlist'

Electric vehicles continue to rapidly gain in popularity with consumers. In fact, one optimistic estimate forecasts that EVs will account for 65% of all car sales in the United States by the year 2050.

With that in mind, luxury car brands continue to develop new models of electric vehicles. For instance, Cadillac recently introduced its new electric car model called the Optiq-V. The carmaker aims to capture the ferocity of its traditional gas vehicles with a powerful electric engine. The car also features a 19-speaker audio system with Dolby Atmos and the Super Cruise hands-free system with a large touchscreen.

This is only the latest carmaker to unveil a new electric model. Porsche recently introduced its Macan EV GTS model. And Audi has announced plans to introduce a new line of electric sedans.

Making the switch to an electric vehicle comes with a wide range of benefits. EV drivers spend much less money on gas and other routine maintenance. The cars are generally quieter. And of course, EVs are much better for the environment than traditional cars since they don't require the burning of oil and gas. The cars don't release any pollution from their tailpipes, which keeps the air cleaner and leads to better health for all living things.

One commenter on the new car was excited by the new Optiq-V: "Damn nice looking vehicles. We have owned many Cadillacs over the years and have had fantastic experiences with them."

Another added, "This is probably on my shortlist for [my] next car."

