Head-to-head test between Tesla and Chinese EVs ends with shocking result — here's what you need to know

What's happening?

The Tesla Model 3 struggled in the El Prix evaluation in Norway, while an unknown-in-the-United-States EV shone, as Glass Almanac reported. Twenty-three machines were tested in temperatures from minus 10 to minus 2 degrees Celsius (14-18 degrees Fahrenheit).

"The goal of the test was to compare real-world range with the optimistic [Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure] estimates many car manufacturers advertise," per the outlet.

The Model 3 fell short of its WLTP projection by 188 kilometers (117 miles). "This 30% gap placed it among the worst performers in the test, just behind the Volkswagen ID.7 at a 31.9% shortfall," Glass Almanac stated.

One high performer was the HiPhi Z, which reached 522 kilometers (324 miles), just 5.9% shy of its estimated range. The Chinese luxury sedan is available in France. "This surprising outcome calls attention to the growing capabilities of Chinese manufacturers, which continue to push the boundaries of EV technology," according to Glass Almanac.

Why is this important?

EVs are a boon for the overheating planet. They produce zero tailpipe pollution, and even with the resources required for their batteries, they easily outdo internal combustion engine vehicles over their lifetimes.

All this is great for the environment and human health, but an even bigger selling point is that EVs save drivers money. They don't require expensive gasoline or regular maintenance, which helps owners pocket an extra $1,500 annually.

If paired with cheap, clean energy such as solar, EV adopters can bank even bigger savings.

What's being done about poor EV performance in harsh weather?

Glass Almanac noted that manufacturers will have to improve their range estimates, especially for customers in cold climates such as those of Norway. It also called the test "a wake-up call for Tesla."

The company all but created the EV space, but it has struggled recently with sales as well as brand loyalty and reputation. CEO Elon Musk has been derided for his political pursuits, namely his role in U.S. government spending cuts and his support of the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Tesla stock plummeted but has regained some of its value.

While this experiment called out Tesla for poor performance, almost all EVs, or perhaps every EV, take a step back in freezing temperatures. To improve range in such conditions, drivers can preheat their batteries, simplify their routes and driving habits, and ensure their tires are inflated, as Glass Almanac noted. Parking in a warm garage and limiting the use of energy-hungry features such as heating can help, too.

