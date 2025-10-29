EV driver discovers frustrating scene after pulling up to charging station: 'Does this happen often?'

"There is a reason they are experimenting."

A new electric car owner posted on Reddit about charging station vandalism, wondering if it's a common problem for others.

The original poster explained, "I bought my first electric vehicle back in May, and usually charge it at a grocery store near my home. This past week, someone cut the charging cables off of two of the four charging units."

They asked, "does this happen often? I did not anticipate this type of problem."

A commenter dropped a photo of a cordless charging station, showing the OP that it can be a common issue and writing, "Saw this at the library recently. Not sure if it was decommissioned or stolen."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Unfortunately, EV charging station vandalism happens. The behavior hurts the EV industry, in turn hurting people and the planet.

There are valid concerns about pollution created during EV battery manufacturing, battery charging, and lithium mining. However, EVs are still better for Earth than traditional gas-powered vehicles.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The mining and burning of fuels used for standard cars, like natural gas and oil, are some of the biggest contributing factors to pollution. Furthermore, the process of manufacturing and charging batteries is becoming cleaner with every new innovation.

It's even better for the planet, and your wallet, if you have an at-home charging station powered by solar panels. You can slash utility bills and don't have to rely on public stations that are often vandalized.

Cutting or stealing charging plugs only deters people from buying EVs, worsening pollution from burning gas. People miss out on the ample benefits of owning an EV, from the monetary savings to the exciting driving experience, as a result.

Thankfully, some commenters pointed out that companies are finding solutions to theft and vandalism.

One Redditor said, "There is a reason they are experimenting with dyes, laser engraving the actual copper conductors, etc."

Another person noted, "Chargepoint has come out with cables that are more cut resistant and contain dyes that make cutting the cables difficult and unpleasant. But those are barely deployed yet out in the world."

Hopefully, the anti-theft designs will become more commonplace. In the meantime, owning an EV is still a fun, cost-effective, and green way to get around.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.