Mechanic stunned after inspecting Tesla with over 250,000 miles: 'Drives just as good as the first day it left the dealership'

There might be lots of discourse surrounding Tesla lately, but one of the company's Model 3s is making headlines for an admirable reason.

The electric vehicle has reached 254,000 miles with its original battery and motor. Equally impressive is how it managed to complete that feat while maintaining a battery health between 88% and 90%.

According to Teslarati, the EV's owner brought the 2021 car to a mechanic, Edi Gutmanis, who diagnosed it with worn motor mount bushes. But to the mechanic's surprise, the battery and motor had no issues, despite the vehicle's high mileage.

"The car drives just as good as the first day it left the dealership," said Gutmanis.

This is excellent news for Tesla owners or anyone thinking of EV ownership. Many consumers are concerned that EVs aren't in it for the long haul, mostly questioning their battery life.

However, research shows significant improvement in EV battery longevity in recent years. According to a Geotab analysis, EV batteries now degrade at a rate of about 1.8% per year, down from 2.3% in 2019. At the current rate, Geotab estimated most EV batteries can last around 20 years.

Tesla owners, specifically, might also breathe a sigh of relief with this latest revelation. Between Tesla Supercharger stations shutting down, declining sales, and safety issues with its Autopilot feature, some have lost confidence in the company.

But this Model 3's durability shows that Tesla can still deliver an environmentally-friendly vehicle that holds up on the road.

People seem impressed by that. Shawn Chauhan (@shawnchauhan1) said on X, "EV skeptics need to see numbers like this."

Ben Farmer (@B19farmer) added, "Well, that's promising for my 2020 Model 3 with 175,000 miles."

If you're considering making your next car an EV, know that installing solar panels can help lower your costs of ownership.

