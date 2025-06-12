Driver baffled after discovering bizarre scene at EV charging station: 'I just have a hard time thinking someone would do this'

"There is another one not pictured next to this one, and it was untouched."

Imagine reaching for your electric vehicle charger only to discover the wires had been severed. One Redditor faced this conundrum at their office.

After observing this disturbing development, they took to their town's subreddit to discuss the EV charger vandalism. The original poster shared a photo where viewers could see the plugs still attached and intact, but the wires connecting them to the charger had been removed. Each end of the rubber housing seemed to have been neatly cut with heavy-duty wire cutters or a similar tool.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"There is another one not pictured next to this one, and it was untouched," the OP added.

Charging stations have become more widespread in recent years as more electric vehicles have hit the road.​​ According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the availability of EV chargers has increased steadily over the past decade. "In 2021 alone, the number of charging ports grew by more than 55%," per the DOE.

Sales of EVs have grown alongside this charger boom. Edmunds reported: "The percentage of electric cars in the U.S. was 7.9% in February 2025, according to Edmunds sales data. This is an improvement of 6.3 percentage points from 2020."

This data is great news for our planet and the goal of reducing carbon pollution. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology wrote the following regarding the comparison between EVs and combustion engines: "When the MIT study calculated a comparison in which EVs lasted only 90,000 miles on the road rather than 180,000 miles, they remained 15 percent better than a hybrid and far better than a gas car."

Unfortunately, vandalism has become common, seemingly a reaction to differing political beliefs and the divisive state of affairs around the world. Electric cars have been keyed and unplugged, and some people have been subject to extreme exhaust output called coal rolling.

The post did not garner a massive response, but there were a few theories.

"I assume stealing the copper to resell," posed one person.

Someone else thought the vandalism was potentially in response to assumed liberal leanings but added, "Hopefully they fix the charger soon."

The OP responded to that claim, saying, "I just have a hard time thinking someone would do this tiny petty vandalism to stick it to the smug liberals."

