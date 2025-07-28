Driver makes disturbing discovery after picking up items found near roadside: 'That's weird'

A disheartened Reddit user made a post showcasing evidence of an electric vehicle charger cable theft.

In the post, which was made on the r/evcharging subreddit, the OP provided an image of two discarded charging adapters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"That's weird, someone left a couple of adapters here," the OP said they initially thought. However, upon closer examination, they realized what was really going on.

"I picked them up, I could see they had been cut clean, and figured it was from a couple of stolen EV charger cables," the OP explained. "Copper is money, and these use thick copper."

EV and charging station vandalism has unfortunately become an increasingly common issue. As the OP explained, the copper material used to make chargers can be valuable when removed.

While vandalism in any situation is unfortunate, a case like this may have knock-on effects for the planet. Worries over vehicle damage and theft may be deterring people who are already hesitant about adopting EVs.

EVs are crucial for cutting our dependence on gas and oil. For many potential buyers, concerns about vehicle safety and the risk of damage can tip the balance against making the switch.

Those skeptical of EVs often raise questions about the environmental impact of the vehicles, especially around battery production and electricity sourcing. It is true that manufacturing EV batteries with lithium, cobalt, and nickel requires significant energy and resources.

However, even when accounting for the emissions generated during battery manufacturing and charging from fossil-fuel-heavy grids, EVs still emit significantly less carbon dioxide over their lifetime when compared to gas-powered vehicles.

In fact, EVs even pollute less and are cheaper than home solar power.

In response to the vandalism highlighted on Reddit, one user commented, "Recommend calling your local police non-emergency line to report them."

"Pathetic that this keeps happening," another said.

