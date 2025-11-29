Europe is banning hotels from offering popular amenity to tourists in 2026: 'Will only cause logistical difficulties'

"The new rules will not lead to a real reduction in waste."

The European Union announced that, starting in mid-2026, hotels, restaurants, and cafes throughout EU member states will no longer offer certain products in single-use packaging — a major step forward in the bloc's waste-reduction strategy.

According to Diario Sur, the measure stems from the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, which targets disposable plastics considered harmful to the environment. The ban affects individual containers of milk and sugar, portions of jam, butter, and sauces, as well as small bottles of shampoo and shower gel commonly found in hotel rooms.

The EU continues to push to eliminate single-use plastics that take centuries to decompose, leaching harmful chemicals into soil and water. Removing these items from hotels and restaurants will help prevent millions of containers from entering landfills and oceans.

Hotels and restaurants will need to transition to shared containers and refillable dispensers. While this will require more of an upfront investment, many establishments are also discovering long-term savings via reduced purchasing needs and waste management expenses.

Similar initiatives are taking hold worldwide. New York recently banned hotels from offering tiny plastic bottles, benefitting both travelers and residents by reducing plastic waste that pollutes waterways and harms wildlife and human health. California's plastic bag ban, meanwhile, has already helped prevent millions of bags from polluting the planet.

There have been mixed reactions to the EU's announcement. While environmental advocates celebrated the move, some industry representatives expressed their concerns.

FROM OUR PARTNER Kick-start the holiday season with an extra $1,500 off a premium e-bike Unlock your next great adventure with a high-tech e-bike at an unbeatable price. Upway saves you up to 60% off retail prices from top-tier brands like Specialized, Aventon, Cannondale, and many more. And this holiday season, you can get an extra $1,500 off your perfect ride, from electric city cruisers and cargo rigs to mountain bikes and road racers. Learn More

"Eliminating individual portions of jam or butter means that guests will have to use shared containers," a hospitality representative noted, per the article.

Critics also argued that the change creates operational challenges. "The new rules will not lead to a real reduction in waste, but will only cause logistical difficulties," a person in the hospitality sector was quoted as saying.

However, as the implementation date approaches, the hospitality sector has an opportunity to lead by example in sustainable practices. Many forward-thinking establishments are already discovering innovative solutions to enhance guest experiences that also protect the environment.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.