Manufacturer develops game-changing replacement for sauce packets in takeout food orders: 'It's a real solution'

A new alternative to disposable plastic soy sauce packets has arrived, offering sushi lovers an eco-friendly option that breaks down in weeks alongside your other food scraps, rather than polluting our oceans and landfills for centuries.

Heliograph and Vert Design Studio have collaborated to create Holy Carp!, the world's first plastic-free, home-compostable soy sauce dropper, which they hope will replace the 10 billion little plastic dispensers distributed annually with takeout orders.

Maintaining the classic fish shape, the new containers use 100% renewable, natural plant pulp that disappears within just a few weeks via home composting. That means no microplastics entering waterways and no harmful fragments accumulating in our ocean ecosystems.

"I love how it's a real solution for everyday sushi lovers, which includes me!" said Josh Howard, an entrepreneur who'd posted about banning the original plastic droppers, in a post to LinkedIn.

Cutting single-use plastic waste is definitely a boon for human health and the environment. Plastic-based pollution breaks down into microplastics that contaminate oceans and enter the food chain, harming the health of both marine life and humans.

Each year, billions of plastic soy sauce packets end up in landfills or as litter, where they remain for hundreds of years, contributing to the overheating of our planet. The new dispenser's plant-based alternative makes getting takeout simpler and cleaner for customers seeking a more sustainable option.

"Obviously the best option is to pour soy sauce out of a refillable glass bottle, but for those moments when you're on the go or when reuse isn't possible, holy carp is a great solution," Howard added in his post. "It really excites me seeing this kind of grassroots innovation coming from our own backyard."

Other LinkedIn users shared their enthusiasm about this new takeout invention.

"And I love that it's still a fish, soy sauce needs to come in a fish, otherwise it's not soy sauce!" said one commenter. "This is brilliant!" added another. "Such a clever solution to a tiny problem that's been causing massive waste for decades."

