Lawmakers take action on overlooked threat poisoning drinking water: 'Many cases of contamination'

The European Commission has banned the use of PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in firefighting foams.

This ban marks a critical step in reducing the prevalence of these harmful chemicals throughout Europe.

Reuters reported that the commission announced a ban on PFAS in firefighting foam, effective by the end of October. However, it is allowing transition periods based on how it is used, especially in high-risk industrial sites.

"Around 60% of firefighting foams contain PFAS," said European Union Environment Commissioner Jessika Roswall. "This has led to many cases of contamination of soil and water, including drinking water. This is an important step forward to tackle PFAS pollution across Europe."

This ban is a step in the right direction toward achieving a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world.

PFAS don't break down in the environment when products are discarded or released, so they continue accumulating in natural ecosystems and even in the human body. They have been linked to significant health effects, including decreased immune system response, high cholesterol, organ damage, and cancer.

Fortunately, governments are increasingly implementing bans on PFAS in consumer products to protect public health and the environment. These bans are not only tackling toxic firefighting foam but also everything from food packaging to dental floss, cookware, ski wax, and children's toys.

Wherever you live, you can be an advocate for PFAS bans by learning more about this critical climate issue and sharing what you know with people in your life.

"This restriction is a major milestone in the path to protect both people and the environment from forever chemicals while ensuring fire safety," the EU Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship & SMEs wrote about the recent news in a Facebook post.

"Tremendous news," a Facebook user commented on the European ban.

"How far are we from instituting the same here in the U.S.?" another Facebook user wondered.

