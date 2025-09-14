Officials consider banning everyday products with new bill: 'We need to figure out where the greatest risk is'

The ban could be approved next summer and start rolling out by early 2027.

You may have recently picked up a water bottle or a cooking utensil with a clear message: NO PFAS.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are known as forever chemicals because they take hundreds or thousands of years to break down. According to Source NM, New Mexico is drafting a ban on these forever chemicals in consumer products.

This ban follows Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signing House Bill 212 on April 8, which begins a phasing out of these forever chemicals from products. House Bill 140, also signed by the governor on April 8, seeks to clean up forever chemicals in substances like firefighting foam, which can contaminate water supplies.

New Mexico joins Maine and Minnesota in implementing PFAS bans. Safer States anticipates that many more states will have drafted regulations or bans by the end of 2025.

These forever chemicals are in a wide variety of household items, including everything from food containers to nonstick cookware, hygiene products to drinking water.

"We need to figure out where the greatest risk is occurring and minimize it from there," New Mexico Environmental Secretary Kenney said.

Minimizing PFAS exposure is important to public health. A recent study from Swedish researchers examined 17,051 children and found that the exposure likely weakened their immune systems. PFAS accumulation in pregnant women can also cause developmental complications.

According to the EPA, PFAS exposure can have health impacts, including reproductive issues, hormone disruption, and increased likelihood of certain types of cancers.

Source NM also reports that these PFAS mitigation strategies include $2 million in funding to help transition people from polluted private wells to safer public drinking systems.

PFAS exposure is worst near military bases where this foam was used and contaminated the water supply. Based on blood testing, the New Mexico Environmental Department notes that 99.7% of residents near Cannon Air Force Base in Curry County have PFAS in their bodies.

New Mexico's ban will take time. After a public review process and input from the Environmental Improvement Board, the ban could be approved next summer and start rolling out by early 2027.

The best way to avoid PFAS exposure is to look for products with a label stating that they are free from PFAS. If you have the time and ability, doing research on a product, especially cookware or other items used with food or beverages, can help you choose the least toxic option.

