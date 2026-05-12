'Deliberate' killing of wildlife should be allowed for more industrial projects, proposal says

Framing the issue as a choice between faster development and species protection can create unnecessary conflict.

European Union countries are weighing a proposal that could weaken long-standing wildlife protections in the name of speeding up industrial development, according to Politico.

The controversial change would make it easier for governments to approve projects even when they are deemed to cause the "deliberate" killing or disturbance of protected species, raising new concerns about whether Europe can expand infrastructure without treating wildlife as collateral damage.

What's happening?

EU member countries and the European Parliament are weighing a European Commission proposal from December intended to accelerate environmental assessments for major projects, Politico reported.

At the center of the debate is a proposed change to how the bloc interprets the word "deliberate" under the Birds and Habitats Directives, two cornerstone EU laws that generally bar intentional killing or disturbance of protected species except in limited cases tied to public health, safety, or major damage to crops, forests, livestock, fisheries, and water.

The Commission's original proposal would treat occasional harm caused during a project's construction, operation, or decommissioning as not "deliberate," as long as developers use what it described as "appropriate and proportionate mitigation measures."

But in a May 5 document seen by Politico, Cyprus, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, proposed going further.

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Its wording would explicitly let governments "authorize the deliberate killing or disturbance of birds resulting from the implementation of plans or the construction, operation or decommissioning of projects, provided that appropriate and proportionate mitigation measures are adopted, taking into account the best available techniques."

EU officials were set to discuss the proposal in the Council's Antici Group, which helps coordinate efforts around simplifying existing EU laws.

Why is this proposal concerning?

Wildlife laws do more than protect animals. They also help preserve the ecosystems communities rely on for clean water, pollination, flood control, food systems, and healthy outdoor spaces.

If protected species can be harmed more easily to clear the way for development, that could deepen biodiversity loss at a time when many bird and animal populations are already under pressure from habitat destruction, pollution, and rising global temperatures. Once species disappear from an area, the effects can spread outward, affecting farms, fisheries, tourism, and local quality of life.

There is also a broader long-term risk. If governments begin redefining what counts as "deliberate" harm, protections designed as hard limits can start to look more like flexible suggestions. That could set a precedent for sacrificing nature whenever a project is viewed as economically useful.

At the same time, Europe does need more clean energy infrastructure and stronger grids. But weakening wildlife safeguards is not the only way to get there. Framing the issue as a choice between faster development and species protection can create unnecessary conflict and public mistrust, especially when communities want both lower pollution and thriving natural spaces.

A better path forward depends on building the infrastructure people need without making protected wildlife disposable in the process.

What's being done about EU wildlife protections?

For now, the proposal is still being debated, which means the final rules are not set in stone. EU lawmakers and member countries can still push for an approach that speeds up permitting without carving out broader permission to kill or disturb protected species.

That could include better project planning from the start: siting projects away from sensitive habitats, using stronger seasonal construction rules, upgrading already disturbed industrial areas first, improving habitat mapping, and requiring more meaningful avoidance measures before mitigation is considered. In many cases, smarter planning can reduce delays while also protecting wildlife.

People who want to help can support organizations defending habitat protections, follow public consultations on infrastructure siting, and urge elected officials to back cleaner industries without weakening biodiversity rules.

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