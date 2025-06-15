Amazon shareholders double down on company's concerning behavior at annual meeting — here's what you need to know

Amazon encouraged shareholders to vote against all proposals.

Amazon shareholders have once again voted down all proposals aimed at addressing the company's environmental impact, continuing a pattern of resistance to climate accountability measures, reported Reuters.

What happened?

At Amazon's annual meeting, investors rejected eight shareholder proposals, including three focused on climate action.

The rejected measures would have required additional reporting on the company's carbon output, climate impact assessments for data centers, and more disclosure about packaging materials, like plastic.

Amazon encouraged shareholders to vote against all proposals, claiming its current environmental disclosures are sufficient. This mirrors last year's meeting, where all 14 climate-focused resolutions failed to pass.

The company also rejected proposals for responsible AI development and warehouse working conditions reports. CEO Andy Jassy defended the company's current practices during the meeting.

Why is Amazon's rejection of climate proposals concerning?

This corporate resistance to environmental accountability puts communities at risk while the planet overheats.

Amazon's massive operations, from delivery trucks to energy-hungry data centers, contribute to the air pollution that affects the health of families living near warehouses and distribution centers.

When companies avoid transparent reporting on their environmental impact, it becomes harder for communities to understand how corporate decisions affect their air quality and local ecosystems, and more broadly, how they are contributing to extreme weather patterns. Amazon's data centers alone consume vast amounts of energy, often from sources that release planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

Amazon has taken some positive steps, including pledging to reach net-zero carbon by 2040, investing in renewable energy projects, and switching some of its fleet to electric vehicles. The company has also worked to reduce packaging waste in some areas. However, previous reporting has shown Amazon's pollution levels remain among the highest of major corporations, with emissions that rival those of entire countries.

What's being done about corporate climate accountability?

Despite Amazon's shareholder vote, momentum for corporate climate transparency is growing.

Several states have passed laws that require large companies to disclose their environmental impact. California is leading the way on comprehensive climate reporting requirements.

On an individual level, research corporate climate commitments before making purchases to support companies prioritizing environmental responsibility. Many consumers are choosing businesses that publicly report their environmental impact and set science-based targets for reducing pollution.

You can also support local policies that require transparency from large corporations operating in your community. Consider contacting elected representatives about corporate environmental policies.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.