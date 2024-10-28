Experts warn that reviving Trump-era rule could have dire consequences: 'When they lose protections ... recovery backslides'

Gray wolves are once again losing federal protections as the Biden administration starts to reinstate a rule lifting them from the Endangered Species Act.

What's happening?

In September, as reported by the Associated Press, the administration filed an appeal to bring back a Donald Trump-era law that stopped the protection of gray wolves. This law, if reinstated, would give states the ability to control their own wolf population and likely allow for more hunting.

Environmentalists are upset over this move, as they had successfully sued against it in Trump's final days. Now, with the rule being revived, their efforts could have been for naught and placed the wolves back in danger.

"While wolves are protected, they do very well, and when they lose protections, that recovery backslides," said the Center for Biological Diversity's Collette Adkins, who also shared she was "saddened" by the news.

Why is the Endangered Species Act important?

Lifting protections from the Endangered Species Act for gray wolves could put them in serious danger again. Even though their numbers have grown in some regions like the Great Lakes, they still live in only a small portion of their original habitats. If hunting is allowed, states may not set strict enough limits, as seen in Wisconsin, where hunters nearly doubled their allowed kills. This could quickly reduce the wolf population.

Wolves play a crucial role in keeping ecosystems healthy by controlling populations of animals like deer and elk. Without enough wolves, these prey populations can grow too large, causing harm to plants and other animals that depend on a balanced environment. Taking away federal protection could lead to major disruptions in ecosystems where wolves are essential to maintaining natural balance.

What's being done about the Endangered Species Act?

Federal officials are working on a national recovery plan for gray wolves set to be released by December 2025. This plan aims to balance species recovery with the needs of those living alongside wolves. Conservation groups continue to advocate for full federal protections, citing concerns that state control would lead to overhunting and further jeopardize recovery efforts.

