New facility is strategically located to supercharge a growing industry: 'Combine good policy with business innovation'

The renewable energy job market just got greener.

ES Foundry, a solar cell company, is set to open a new factory in Greenwood, South Carolina, and will become the largest producer of crystalline silicon solar cells in the U.S.

According to Electrek, the factory will have a shipment capacity of three gigawatts by the third quarter of 2025. That's the same amount of power that 1.5 Hoover Dams would generate.

The factory will also employ about 500 local workers by this June. It will be a part of South Carolina's wave of clean energy employment, which the Carolinas Clean Energy Business Association said will create over $260 million in labor income annually and over 3,000 permanent jobs by 2035.

The study referenced by the Carolinas Clean Energy Business Association stated that solar jobs in South Carolina (making $78,741 per year) will pay about 46% more than the average job in South Carolina (making $53,868 per year).

South Carolina is also projected to benefit greatly from the Inflation Reduction Act. While funds are not currently available, the South Carolina Energy Office expects that the state will receive over $137 million, which will be used to fund two home energy rebate programs.

Homeowners in South Carolina who are Dominion Energy electrical residential customers can currently take advantage of a rebate of up to $500 for upgrading an HVAC unit to a heat pump.

On ES Foundry's solar progress, Alex Zhu, the company's CEO, said to Electrek, "The facility's strategic location in Greenwood highlights ES Foundry's dedication to supporting local communities, generating high-quality jobs, and driving regional economic development."

Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, also stated, "This facility is an example of how we combine good policy with business innovation to deliver for American workers, support the local economy, and strengthen our nation's energy security."

