Outraged shopper exposes grocery store's jaw-dropping $20 strawberry: 'A wasteful, ridiculous indulgence'

Luxury grocery chain Erewhon has stirred controversy with its latest premium offering: a single strawberry priced at $20.

The Kyoto-grown berry, labeled "ELLY AMAI KYOTO," comes packaged in a clear plastic case, according to a post on Reddit's r/Anticonsumption community.

What's happening?

A Redditor posted a photo of the single strawberry in plastic packaging with the caption, "Erewhon selling a single strawberry." The post quickly gained traction, with users expressing shock at the price and packaging of the luxury fruit item.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter noted they "watched a video where a girl ate two of those, TWO! She said they were good, that's it."

The strawberry appears to be marketed as a specialty item imported from Kyoto, Japan, explaining part of the steep price.

As one commenter noted: "Look, I think it's stupid. And I'm the kind of person who just paid $6 for a flat of 18 pineberries. But it's disingenuous to disparage it on the basis that it's 'just' a single strawberry for $20. Disparage it for what it is. Wasteful and ridiculous indulgence while the world burns."

Why is excessive luxury food packaging concerning?

This ultra-premium single fruit offering points to broader resource allocation and waste issues.

The energy used to transport a single strawberry across the Pacific, plus the plastic packaging, creates a substantial environmental footprint for a moment of luxury consumption.

When food items are packaged this way, the plastic often ends up in landfills or waterways. Single-use plastic containers like this contribute to rising temperatures through their production and disposal.

Food packaged as premium single items often encourages buyers to treat food as a status symbol rather than a resource. This mindset contrasts with the growing awareness of food security challenges and efforts to reduce waste.

Is Erewhon doing anything about this?

While this product has raised eyebrows, Erewhon has made some steps toward sustainability in other areas. The grocery chain has expanded its "organic, ethically-sourced foods," which may reduce other products' carbon footprint.

However, the company hasn't publicly addressed criticism of its excessive packaging practices for luxury items. The contrast between sustainability claims and products like a single plastic-encased strawberry highlights inconsistencies in the company's environmental approach.

It's worth noting that this could be a limited specialty item rather than a regular stock product, though the store has been known for similar ultra-premium offerings.

What's being done about food packaging waste more broadly?

Innovative companies are creating compostable food packaging from materials like cornstarch and mushrooms, which break down naturally and don't harm the environment.

Reduce your environmental impact by choosing loose produce instead of prepackaged items. This not only reduces plastic waste but typically saves money, too.

Support farmers markets and community-supported agriculture programs to help create shorter supply chains, reducing the energy needed to transport food long distances. These local options also often come with less packaging and lower prices.

