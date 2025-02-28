More than 100 employees receive startling notices that could have big impact on public health: 'That's unprecedented'

"Wholesale firings of career staff who have dedicated their lives to this work?"

The agency responsible for protecting the environment is now facing a crisis of its own. Employees at the Environmental Protection Agency working on environmental justice initiatives have been placed on administrative leave, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The move, part of a broader push by the Trump administration to overhaul the agency, has sparked uncertainty and concern among staff as key programs hang in the balance.

What's happening?

According to Inside Climate News, the EPA placed 168 employees in the Office of Environmental Justice on administrative leave, stating that their roles didn't align with the agency's statutory duties.

"EPA is in the process of evaluating new structure and organization to ensure we are meeting our mission of protecting human health and the environment for all Americans," a spokesperson said.

The Trump administration has aggressively targeted the EPA, notifying more than 1,100 employees, many of whom were hired under former President Biden to lead climate and pollution programs, that they could be fired immediately.

The warnings primarily target recent hires on probation and experienced staff reassigned to environmental justice initiatives, including lead pipe replacement, hazardous waste cleanup, and clean energy projects. An internal email sent on Feb. 3 stated bluntly, "As a probationary/trial period employee, the agency has the right to immediately terminate you."

Why is this shakeup at the EPA concerning?

These staff members play a crucial role in addressing environmental injustices, from cleaning up toxic waste to monitoring industrial pollution in front-line communities. Without them, critical enforcement and community outreach efforts could stall, leaving already at-risk populations even more vulnerable to air and water contamination.

The move is part of a larger pattern of deregulation, including the rollback of clean air and water protections, which could worsen public health outcomes, particularly in communities already bearing the brunt of climate change.

Former EPA officials expected shifts with a new administration but said this goes beyond the norm. "Wholesale firings of career staff who have dedicated their lives to this work? That's unprecedented," Adam Ortiz, who led environmental justice efforts in the mid-Atlantic region, said. "It's baffling—not just because of the progress we've made, but because it pulls the rug out from under the very people who supported this administration."

What's being done about it?

While the immediate future of these programs remains uncertain, advocates and former EPA officials are speaking out against the cuts, urging Congress and state governments to step in where possible. Some states may continue environmental justice efforts at a local level, and legal challenges could arise to prevent widespread firings.

"The everyday work of the EPA is nonpartisan," Ortiz said. "It's about making sure that everyone — regardless of race or how much money they have — can live in a healthy community. What's being proposed isn't just an attack on the agency. It's an attack on the fundamental principle that we look out for each other."

For those looking to help, supporting organizations focused on environmental justice, such as the National Wildlife Federation and Earthjustice, can make a difference. Staying informed and pressuring elected officials to maintain funding for pollution reduction and clean energy programs can also make a big impact.

