With more voters concerned about the effects of rising temperatures on their land, legislatures will have to do more to be elected or stay in office.

Voters in Utah are becoming more concerned about rising temperatures, forcing the candidates to focus on environmental policies.

According to Grist, Utah is proud of its production of oil, coal, and gas, but extreme heat and droughts have been harming its beautiful landscape. Sixty-four percent of residents say they've noticed the harmful effects rising temperatures have had over the past 10 years.

A survey showed that 50% of Utah residents think rising temperatures are a serious problem.

Now that Mitt Romney is stepping down, Utah has an open Senate seat. Both the Republican and Democratic candidates are running on environmental policies.

U.S. Rep. John Curtis is the leading Republican in the primary. While he has said he is disappointed with his party for not doing more about rising temperatures and even founded the Conservative Climate Caucus in Congress, some activists are unconvinced. Curtis' district includes a lot of coal and natural gas. His political action committees have also received much funding from oil and gas companies. At the same time, he has long been on record as personally invested in renewable energy and emerging energy-efficient technologies, even showing The Cool Down around what he called his "climate-friendly home" last year.

On the Democratic side, Caroline Gleich — a skier, mountaineer, and environmental activist — has made air quality a focus of her campaign. She has taken action by rallying lawmakers to cut subsidies to dirty energy-producing companies. She has also encouraged the use of the Inflation Reduction Act to fund cheaper energy sources and protect public lands, including increasing water flow to the Great Salt Lake, though she lacks direct experience in government.

"Our mountains, our air, our rivers and lakes, our lives deserve respect," she said.

Despite the public's support for environmental protections and policies, Gleich doesn't see that happening in the legislature. For example, she said the legislature recently cut the gasoline tax while raising the EV charging tax.

Meanwhile, the Great Salt Lake is shrinking. With reduced flow from mountain streams, it's reduced by half.

Zach Frankel from Utah Rivers Council, an environmental group that hands out Great Salt Lake bumper stickers, said, "The state of Utah has refused to embrace any kind of meaningful policy plan to raise lake levels." He believes "it will have to get worse before it gets better."

Young people are also concerned about what's happening with the Great Salt Lake. In March 2023, they held a protest on the steps of the Utah State House, demanding they do more.

In 2017, Sweden set environmental policies that have positively affected the country. They were more resourceful with energy, like using wood instead of concrete in construction. As a result, carbon dioxide pollution was reduced by 0.45 U.S. tons in two years.

Cleaner air can significantly impact the community, including decreased asthma and allergy symptoms, improved skin complexion, cleaner lungs, and reduced chance of lung and heart disease. It can even help with digestion, be a psychological and emotional stabilizer, and help with sleep.

Sweden's actions demonstrate that Utah's government can still act to reverse the harmful effects of rising temperatures on the land. It's clear that at this juncture, it's important for residents to vote accordingly.

