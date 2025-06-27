Health advocates sound alarm as US agency changes course on cancer-causing building material: 'Once again putting lives at risk'

The United States Environmental Protection Agency says it wants to reconsider a ban on the last remaining asbestos type known to still be in use in the country, as first reported by the New York Times. In response, many health advocates have voiced concerns.

What's happening?

In March 2024, the EPA announced what it called a "final rule" prohibiting ongoing use, manufacturing, and import of chrysotile — or "white" — asbestos, the only known form of asbestos still in use in the U.S. Meanwhile, a phase-out process lasting up to 12 years was put in place for some industries.

Then-EPA Administrator Michael Regan emphasized the significance of the ban. "The science is clear — asbestos is a known carcinogen that has severe impacts on public health," Regan said in a statement. "President Biden understands that this concern that has spanned generations and impacted the lives of countless people. That's why EPA is so proud to finalize this long-needed ban on ongoing uses of asbestos."

Now, just over a year later, the Trump administration has signaled a desire to reconsider the ban. In June, the EPA, under new leadership, filed a motion with the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in an effort to "reassess the challenged rule," expecting that the "reconsideration process will take approximately 30 months."

The agency also noted in its filing that it sought to assess whether the 2024 rule "went beyond what is necessary to eliminate the unreasonable risk and whether alternative measures—such as requiring permanent workplace protection measures—would eliminate the unreasonable risk."

Why could a reversal of the asbestos ban be concerning?

Asbestos is a group of naturally occurring mineral fibers known for their strength and resistance to heat, fire, and chemicals. These properties led to widespread use of the material in various products, particularly in construction and manufacturing.

While the history of asbestos use dates back centuries, commercial applications appear to have spiked in the late 1800s. The EPA first began to ban forms of the substance in 1973.

As noted by the Mayo Clinic, asbestos fibers can irritate and scar lung tissue, which can make it difficult to breathe. As asbestosis progresses, more and more lung tissue can become severely scarred. These symptoms can often take decades to show up after the initial exposure to asbestos fibers.

Linda Reinstein, president and co-founder of the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, told the New York Times that pushing back the chrysotile asbestos ban would "move the nation backward, once again putting lives at risk."

Michelle Roos, executive director of the Environmental Protection Network, told the Associated Press this was "yet another alarming signal that this administration is operating without limits as they dole out favors to polluter lobbyists."

What's being done about the current use of asbestos?

A 2024 summary from the World Health Organization noted that many people are still exposed to asbestos today. The group estimated that, worldwide, more than 200,000 deaths are caused by occupational exposure, especially among construction workers. More than 70% of these deaths stem from work-related cancers.

Because of the long-term and prevalent use of asbestos, many older buildings may still contain large amounts of the hazardous material. When these buildings undergo renovations or are completely demolished, they have the potential to expose workers and others to toxic dust. Not only can this lead to asbestosis, but it can also cause cancer of the lung, larynx, and ovaries as well as the cancer mesothelioma.

In 2023, Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Suzanne Bonamici introduced the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act. The legislation aimed to prohibit the manufacture, processing, and distribution of asbestos for commercial uses. "Any expert will tell you there simply is no level of exposure to asbestos that is safe for the human body," Merkley said in a statement.

"We've known for generations that asbestos is lethal, yet the U.S. has continued to allow some industries to value profits over people."

The AP reported that the American Chemistry Council, where the EPA official who wrote the court filing used to work, "supports the agency's move to ensure rules 'use a risk-based approach consistent with the best available science.'"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.