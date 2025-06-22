Officials take action against harmful impact of construction industry: 'Remains a key contributor'

"These ordinances are for protecting the neighbors and the communities."

The plastic and microplastic pollution problem is real, but in New Jersey, progress is being made to mitigate the negative effects.

According to an article by Environmental Health News, various towns in the state are passing unique ordinances to limit microplastic pollution.

These came about over time. A local woman shared images on Facebook in 2024 that looked to be her snowy front yard, but they were actually of a layer of plastic dust blown over from a construction site. From there, an NBC reporter picked up her story, and the two have made major progress in contributing to plastic pollution legislative matters.

"The construction industry remains a key contributor to climate change and creates an estimated third of the world's waste," reported Built Environment Journal. Furthermore, construction is a huge part of the plastic problem, as materials like paint, pipes, composite wood, and carpets can contain it.

Increasing research on microplastic pollution shows just how serious this substance is — it has the ability to seep into our water sources and bodies, harming both humans and the environment.

Now, 16 towns along the Jersey Shore have implemented these ordinances. "The approved and proposed ordinances prohibit contractors from blowing debris, dust, or plastic contaminants into streets or storm drains, and require contractors to use tarps, saw hoods, and vacuum attachments to contain plastic sawdust," Environmental Health News reported.

The passing of these ordinances means pollution and litter can be expected to be contained. Still, the road to stopping plastic pollution is a long one.

Erica Cirino, the communications manager for Plastic Pollution Coalition, commented on the New Jersey ordinances. "These ordinances are for protecting the neighbors and the communities. But they really don't address the full life cycle of plastics used in construction," she said, per Environmental Health News. "Plastic is harming everyone all along its endless existence."

To do your part in keeping harmful microplastics out of your body and the Earth, try switching to plastic-free alternatives. Some examples include bringing your own reusable to-go boxes to restaurants or switching from disposable water bottles to reusable ones.

