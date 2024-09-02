This free service can help you get $10K to install rooftop solar panels — but this deal won't last forever

In an era when energy bills are skyrocketing and concerns about the warming of the planet are becoming more pressing, finding a cost-effective way to go green can feel overwhelming.

That's how EnergySage can help, offering a straightforward solution that could save you thousands of dollars on a rooftop solar installation. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can get up to $10,000 back on a $30,000 solar project, according to Forbes, but this deal won't last forever.

The full benefits will only be available until 2032, at which time the amount you get back will be reduced until it hits zero in 2035.

EnergySage was founded with a mission to simplify the solar shopping experience, empowering homeowners to make informed decisions about their energy future. The company provides free tools to help you compare quotes and get quick solar installation estimates from fully vetted providers in your area. Think of it as the Expedia for solar panels — without the pushy sales tactics or hidden costs.

Charlie Hadlow, the president and COO of EnergySage, brings years of experience in renewable energy to the table. After recognizing the challenges consumers face in navigating the often-confusing world of solar energy, Hadlow sought out EnergySage's founder, Vikram Aggarwal, and together, they've built a platform that not only simplifies the process but also protects consumers.

"We make pricing transparent," Hadlow explained to The Cool Down. "We don't use high-pressure sales tactics. And we maintain your privacy along the way. Our whole service is free for homeowners and renters."

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

EnergySage aims to tackle two significant problems: the high cost of solar energy and the overwhelming complexity of the solar marketplace. By making it easier to find reliable solar providers and understand the true costs, EnergySage is actively helping homeowners save money while reducing their carbon footprints.

Going solar isn't just a smart investment for your wallet; it's also one of the most effective ways to lower planet-overheating pollution. By generating your own clean energy, you reduce the demand for electricity from polluting sources like coal, which is a major contributor to rising temperatures. EnergySage estimates that its projects prevent nearly 440,000 tons of carbon pollution each year — a powerful testament to the environmental impact of solar energy.

To date, EnergySage has facilitated over $1 billion in solar project sales, helping homeowners across the country save a collective $100 million by spending 20% less than the national average on home energy projects. And with the Inflation Reduction Act offering 30% back on home solar installation costs until 2032, there's never been a better time to explore your options.

Hadlow encourages anyone considering solar to visit EnergySage's site for free information and advice. "You'll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions," he said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.