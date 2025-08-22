Energy company announces $900 million plant set to deliver massive amounts of power to Meta project — here's what we know

Construction for the project has already begun and is expected to be complete by summer 2027.

Texas is continuing to become a hub for clean energy as yet another developer is making a major investment in solar power.

According to pv magazine, Enbridge, an energy company based in San Antonio, is investing in a solar project that's expected to generate 600 megawatts.

Known as the Clear Fork project, the new solar development is being built near San Antonio. Construction for the project has already begun and is expected to be complete by summer 2027.

The power produced by the new plant is set to supply Meta's data centers, which are continuously in need of clean power. In total, Enbridge expects the project to cost around $900 million.

As more companies continue to invest in solar energy projects, they not only help reduce the amount of pollution in the atmosphere but also help to provide more grid stability. From an economic standpoint, solar plants lower energy costs and create new jobs during and post the construction of the new plant.

"​​Texas employs more than 12,000 people in its solar industry," noted pv magazine.

Texas has experienced some of the most rapid growth in the development of renewable energy, as the state is in the top three for installed solar capacity.

Across the U.S., companies are investing in solar farms, helping to lower the cost of energy for community residents while improving air quality. In New York, for example, Greenbacker Renewable Energy is building the largest solar farm in the state.

Large-scale solar installations like the Clear Fork project aren't the only way to reap the benefits of solar power. For homeowners, installing solar panels is the best way to save money, as you can bring the cost of your home's energy to at or near $0.

