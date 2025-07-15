Energy company drops curtain on massive solar plant that will power thousands of homes: 'A monumental moment'

A 1,278-acre solar farm in Louisiana has been turned on.

The Tangipahoa Parish project is for nonprofit electric distribution cooperative DEMCO to provide lower-cost, dependable power for decades, according to a press release from developer NextEra Energy Resources, based in Florida.

"This is a monumental moment for our team, and we are proud to work with DEMCO to bring … solar energy to their co-op members," NextEra Vice President of Development Stuart McCurdy said in the statement.

The 100-megawatt solar farm also has economic perks. There were 200 jobs created during 15 months of construction. It is forecast to provide $16 million in tax revenue during the next three decades.

NextEra estimated the farm will be able to power thousands of homes and businesses with clean, sustainable electricity, all per the release. The Solar Energy Industries Association reported that about 168 U.S. homes can be electrified by a megawatt, per current averages. But the current installed solar capacity could serve more than 40 million households, the report continued.

Renewable energy accounts for around 21% of U.S. generation, with solar approaching 4% of the mix, according to government data.

Solar and wind are widely reported as the cheapest form of new energy development. Solar farms are being leveraged by large companies such as Meta to offset their growing data center demand, which continues to strain the grid. China regularly sets new solar benchmarks with massive solar farms.

In Louisiana, McCurdy said Amite will help DEMCO meet "unprecedented energy demand" that, combined with growing severe weather risks, is increasing the chances for outages.

What's more, cleaner solar reduces the need for dirty fuels to produce more power, limiting the heat-trapping air pollution hitting the atmosphere. Experts at NASA and elsewhere have long warned that continued fossil fuel use and planet warming will increase risks for extreme weather and public health concerns.

Solar panels are also a great energy hack for the house. A system can lower or eliminate your utility bill. EnergySage is a free service that can help you navigate the path to all the tax incentives, as well as the best installer. The guidance can save up to $10,000, or about a third of expected costs, depending on the size of the setup.

Savings were even vetted by a government study, which found that households with panels save about $700 annually, on average. That's after expenses.

Leasing is an option that avoids upfront costs. Palmetto's LightReach program provides panels and maintenance at home with a set monthly payment. The company owns the tech, while the lessee uses all the energy. Community solar programs tap power from nearby solar farms without home-based equipment. The savings are around $150 a year for homes with average monthly power bills of $125.

Projects such as Amite are putting cleaner electricity into the grid, benefiting everyone in the region.

"We're thrilled to deliver homegrown energy that supports local jobs and economic development, exemplifying the power of collaboration between energy infrastructure developers, the community, and local utilities in meeting the unprecedented energy demand," McCurdy said in the release.

