Rare photo allegedly shows Elon Musk’s kitchen and living room: ‘Richest man in the world lives here’

Last year, just ahead of the release of his biography — aptly titled Elon Musk — Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s biographer, Walter Isaacson, released a photo allegedly showing Musk’s kitchen and part of his living room, giving a rare glimpse at the billionaire’s simple home.

Isaacson posted the pic to X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption, “In 2020, Musk decided to sell his five grand houses and to have as his primary residence this spartan two-bedroom house in Boca Chica, TX, where we would meet and he would sit at this wood table and make phone calls.”

The house, near SpaceX’s launch site, appears to have an open concept, with no barrier separating the living room and the kitchen. On the living room table are a sword, books, what appear to be board games, and a replica rocket.

On the wall near the kitchen is a poster for a science fiction pulp magazine called Amazing Stories, and slung over a chair is a Tesla Plaid Mode jacket. Plaid versions of various Tesla models pack a little extra punch, to say the least.

Musk announced on X in 2020, “I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house.”

Musk lived up to that pronouncement. Musk’s homes, mostly in the Los Angeles area, sold fairly quickly. He sold his last home, a San Francisco mansion, reportedly for nearly $30 million in late 2021.

Musk’s former partner, and mother of three of his children, singer Grimes, says Musk lives a simple lifestyle, once saying that he “does not live like a billionaire.”

Musk is no stranger to living below his means. As a college student, Musk lived on $1 a day for food, focusing on the essentials and sustainable consumption.

There was a mixed reaction from people who saw the pic.

One person commented, “Richest man in the world lives here. Really shows how much he cares more about others than himself and his lifestyle.”

“I somehow find it disturbing when the richest man in the world does not have a bigger kitchen than me,” another X user said,

Another stated, “Literally all you need.”

