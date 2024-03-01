Company opens ‘charging station of the future’ in major city: ‘We’re committed to making EVs accessible to all’

Electrify America intends to expand with larger stations in metro cities nationwide as the demand for EV drivers continues to grow.

Electrify America, the largest open direct current fast-charging network in the United States, has opened its first indoor flagship station.

On February 9, the indoor DC charging station opened its doors at 928 Harrison Street in San Francisco.

In 2022, Electrify America introduced an innovative design concept centered around enhancing the electric vehicle driver experience with “The Charging Station of the Future, Today.”

With outdoor stations already operating in Santa Clara and Baker, California, Electrify America was determined to further upgrade the customer experience.

EV drivers now have access to 20 next-generation, hyper-fast chargers, along with a 24/7 lounge outfitted with food and beverage options, complimentary Wi-Fi, restrooms, and security. There are also on-site battery storage systems.

CNET reported that the company worked closely with local utility PG&E to develop the building’s bespoke high-voltage power system, which is capable of sustaining a 3.5-megawatt draw from the grid when its stations are at full capacity.

With charging being one of the bigger consumer concerns when looking to transition to an EV, these stations are more inviting for first-time buyers. The more stations there are, the more convenient and cheaper EVs will become for the average driver.

“We’re committed to making EVs accessible to all, particularly in dense urban areas like San Francisco,” said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America.

“We call it 30-minute retail as opposed to two-minute retail,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint — a company that builds and maintains charging stations for restaurants, stores, and apartment buildings to attract customers, per The San Francisco Standard.

ABC News quoted Borrosa saying, “The San Francisco station will have an attendant around the clock for security and to handle waiting queues and answer questions from owners.”

