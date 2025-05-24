Company unveils electrified truck stop with breakthrough technology and on-site amenities: 'We are committed to supporting the drivers'

Greenlane recently opened its first electric truck stop in Colton, California — and it could be a game-changer for electric trucks across the country.

The flagship charging station opened on April 24 at the intersection of Interstates 215 and 10, Electrek reported. It features over 41 high-speed chargers with 12 pull-through lanes and CCS 400 kW dual-port chargers for big Class 8 electric trucks.

Built with precast cable trenching, the charging facility can also expand as fleet demand grows and support future charging efficiency upgrades. It also offers a wide range of amenities, including a lounge with food and drinks, a refill station, restrooms, mobile charging stations, free Wi-Fi, 24/7 customer support, overnight truck and trailer parking, and robust security measures.

The flagship facility has already secured its first commercial fleet customer, Nevoya, which will begin operations at the Colton facility in early May. Greenlane and Nevoya plan to scale up to 100 of Nevoya's electric trucks in Greenlane's charging network.

The Colton stop is the first of many slated for its I-15 commercial EV charging corridor, which aims to provide publicly available electric charging for commercial vehicles nationwide. Future sites are planned roughly every 60-90 miles in Long Beach, Barstow, and Baker, California.

Greenlane also launched a tech suite with an app for checking charger availability and reserving chargers in advance, plus a fleet portal for managing and planning routes for electric fleets.

"Our technology helps maximize uptime and operational efficiency by ensuring vehicles are charged efficiently and ready to meet the demands of their freight schedules," said Greenlane Chief Technology Officer Raj Jhaveri.

Greenlane's flagship truck stop marks a promising step forward for America's trucking industry because it can encourage more companies to switch to EVs. Range anxiety remains one of the biggest concerns about EVs, and one way to ease that is to set up more charging stations.

Drivers of EVs can easily charge their vehicles on the go thanks to the wider availability of charging stations in convenient locations like stores and gas stations. Just as public EV charging stations have made charging easier for everyday drivers, Greenlane's network brings that same accessibility to long-haul trucking.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector accounted for 28% of total U.S. heat-trapping pollution in 2022.

Companies that switch to electric trucks and other zero-pollution vehicles can help shrink that pollution — purifying the air and paving the way for a safer, healthier future for everyone.

"America's trucking industry keeps our economy moving, and we are committed to supporting the drivers at the heart of it," Greenlane CEO Patrick Macdonald-King said in a press release.

Greenlane's flagship electric truck stop has drawn praise online. "Great story," one commenter wrote. "Even better that it's for large trucks."

