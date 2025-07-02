Ed Sheeran sparks conversation after revealing details about how he travels around world: 'He walks the talk'

"Other celebrities should take notes from this."

NowThis Impact posted an Instagram video of a podcast interview with Ed Sheeran in which the main topic was his preferred methods of transportation. When asked if he owned a private jet, Sheeran said that he does not and that he travels by private jet only on very rare occasions.

One Instagrammer said the musician "walks the talk."

Sheeran said that he likes traveling by train and is a frequent passenger on British Airways and Ryanair. He does not have a private jet and flies by that method very rarely and only when there is no other way to get where he's going on time.

When asked why he does not own a private jet if he can afford one, Sheeran said: "I like the environment. I like trees. I find it hard to justify."

Traveling by private jet is one of the least environmentally friendly methods of travel, as PBS reported. Still, many celebrities and top-level executives use private jets as their primary means of transportation. Sheeran is an exception some Instagrammers called "refreshing."

Private jets typically carry very few passengers, as opposed to commercial flights, so the amount of air pollution that is produced per person is considerably higher. It is a very inefficient way to travel that has a negative impact on the environment, releasing carbon dioxide and other planet-warming and harmful gases such as nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, and water vapor.

Some celebrities and executives who use private jets receive backlash about their negative impact on the environment and how it conflicts with their words about the protection of the environment being a priority, otherwise known as greenwashing.

When further pressed about his travel choices, Sheeran said: "My wife works in sustainability. We try and fly completely normally as much as possible."

Commenters on the Instagram post were pleasantly surprised.

"Wow I just became an Ed Sheeran fan," one Instagrammer declared.

"Other celebrities should take notes from this," said another.

One commenter summarized, "There's a moral compass and a shared responsibility for taking care of the environment and even more if you can choose given your financial freedom."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.