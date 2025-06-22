New partnership aims to open up mystifying marketplace to public — here's what you need to know

Partnerships and actions like this one are vital.

Decentralized technology and carbon credits are concepts that confuse many individuals. However, CoinTrust has reported that these two ideas are going to become simpler thanks to a strategic partnership between EcoCreds and INTO.

The goal of the partnership is to make it easier for those wanting to participate in climate-positive initiatives by leveraging INTO's user-friendly platform. Together, the companies will make it simpler for people to access EcoCreds' carbon credit system.

According to CoinTrust, EcoCreds offers tokenized carbon credits in an open, real-world asset marketplace, while INTO is known for simplifying decentralized technology via a Web3 onboarding platform that operates similarly to a Web2 platform.

EcoCreds is built on blockchain, which, according to the report, means every carbon credit's life cycle is transparent to those using the system. The company works on several environmental projects, particularly waste management and reducing carbon pollution. It ensures that each of its tokenized carbon credits shows tangible contributions to climate-related causes.

With the INTO partnership, users should be better able to understand carbon credits and their associated climate projects. This way, users can purchase credits that address the specific environmental issues they care about.

Even those with no experience with blockchains can easily participate in climate-friendly actions.

INTO wrote on the social platform X when announcing the partnership: "By integrating blockchain technology into waste management, we're driving a circular economy rooted in sustainability and accountability."

Partnerships and actions like this one are vital in attempting to reduce the pollution footprint that cryptocurrency produces. Many crypto transactions are still responsible for consuming massive amounts of resources, including energy from fossil fuels and water.

Attempts at pollution reduction, such as this partnership, are important steps in mitigating the damage caused to the environment and our communities by cryptocurrency.

However, companies should still make further efforts to do so, as crypto is responsible for an increase in carbon pollution, which leads to more air pollution in communities and places significant strain on energy grids, resulting in higher retail electricity costs.

INTO and EcoCreds' partnership is still a step in the right direction, though. As one user commented on EcoCreds' announcement post on X, "INTO + EcoCreds = clean growth chain."

