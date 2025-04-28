Dumpster diver shares impressive haul of never-before-opened items: 'Found so many goodies'

"Somebody, anybody explain to me why these things get thrown out in the first place."

Dumpster diving can sound intriguing, but it takes a lot of courage to climb into one and start rummaging.

For TikToker Meldidumpsterdive (@meldidumpsterdive), though, it's worth it to take the plunge. In a recent video, they show a pretty decent haul of goodies, and it doesn't even seem like they had to get messy. "Went Dumpster Diving today and found so many goodies!" they said in the caption.

The TikToker found so many cool things. They got a marble table, a Minecraft cup with a partially chipped lid, and several unopened containers full of bath products, dog toys, and more. They aren't the only one who has had luck with this unconventional method. Someone once found a treasure trove of video games, and someone else happened upon a functioning VR headset.

If you're open to it, you could find some cool stuff, too. According to Ultimate Dumpsters, people often dumpster dive to find items they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford. Using products that other people have thrown out can also be a protest against consumerism. It's helpful to the environment, too, since it reduces waste in landfills and elsewhere.

Do you want to try it? Make sure to consider safety, according to Homestead.org. Wear clothes that will protect you that you're also willing to get dirty, because you will get dirty. Enter the dumpster carefully, watching out for sharp or dangerous objects. Don't jump in. Respect the rules, too. If the dumpster has a lock or a sign telling you to stay away, respect it.

Even if you aren't willing to jump in a dumpster yet, there are ways to reuse items rather than buying new. You could shop at thrift stores, which will also help you save money, reduce consumerism, and lower waste.

People who saw the original video loved the dumpster diver's discoveries. "Great finds, love the little table," one said.

"Somebody, anybody explain to me why these things get thrown out in the first place," another lamented.

