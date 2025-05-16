Shocked employee shares photo after discovering what boss throws in trash: 'Who in their right mind?'

"Unfortunately, it got rained on before I discovered it."

Getting a computer for free is pretty sweet, but when you find it in a dumpster at your workplace, it raises concerns about electronic waste, which is one of the fastest-growing waste streams today.

What's happening?

In the r/PcBuild subreddit, an employee shared their incredible find with other tech enthusiasts.

"My boss upgraded his desktop setup and threw out his old one. Unfortunately it got rained on before I discovered it in the dumpster. It worked fine, what's the best course of action to salvage/recover it?" they wrote.

In the photos they uploaded of the CyberPowerPC computer, the poster noted that some of the internal wiring may have gotten wet and wondered if they should remove it to let it air out.

"I say disassemble it and dry each part [as] thorough as possible and then leave it in pieces for a week," one user said.

Others were shocked that the boss threw out the computer.

"Who in their right mind would throw away a perfectly working piece of technology? He could just sell it," another commented.

"Who tf throws a perfectly functional PC in the dumpster? Would it kill him to offer it on your work group chat or something?" someone else shared.

Why is e-waste concerning?

E-waste is an even bigger problem than plastic waste in some ways, as it can cause hazardous materials such as heavy metals to leach into soil and waterways.

Electronic waste also contributes to major economic losses because of the disposal of valuable raw materials such as iron, copper, and gold. According to Sircel, the global economy suffers a loss of around $57 billion annually from the wasted value of the metals and costs associated with disposing of the waste.

The environmental costs are also high, as improper e-waste disposal contributes to carbon pollution, resource depletion, and groundwater contamination. People — often women and children in third-world countries — suffer the most from e-waste, as they work in informal recycling sites that can be dangerous to health.

They're exposed to harmful chemicals such as dioxins, lead, and mercury, which can cause adverse pregnancy outcomes and neurodevelopmental issues, per the World Health Organization.

Are companies doing anything about this?

The post doesn't show which company the employee works for, but it appears it doesn't have stringent policies on e-waste recycling.

However, other major retailers, including Apple, Best Buy, and Target, have trade-in programs where customers can exchange old electronics for store credit or gift cards. If they're ineligible for cash back, the companies will recycle them.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

The startup Trashie recently launched a Tech Take Back Box, which allows users to send in their unwanted gadgets and get perks such as movie tickets and food delivery credits.

If you have any old phones or other electronics lying around, consider selling, donating, or taking them to a retailer for store credit. It's a win-win for you and the planet — you get more money in your pocket, and the environment has a little less e-waste to contend with.

