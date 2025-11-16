Duracell makes stunning strategic pivot that could transform booming industry: 'A real confidence shot'

Duracell is one of the best-known battery brands in the world, and it's now expanding its reach even further by moving into the electric vehicle market in the United Kingdom.

The battery giant is launching its first EV charging network, the Duracell E-Charge network, in the U.K., starting with six sites, according to The Times. The company plans to grow that number to at least 100, with 500 charging points, by 2030.

The EV Network is handling the building of Duracell's network, with sites operated by Elektra Charge, which bought the rights to license the brand's name. EVN plans to raise £200 million ($263 million) to handle the rollout, focusing on the placement of sites near motorways, retail parks, and cities, with an eye toward partnering with convenience stores, too.

Duracell's chargers will serve two cars at a time, and EVN plans to install rapid chargers capable of delivering an 80% charge in under half an hour.

Lord Greg Barker, chair of EVN, told The Times the Duracell deal is "a game changer for EV chargers everywhere and a massive boost for the EV industry generally," adding: "It's a real confidence shot for a market which … over the last year has taken a few knocks."

According to the BBC, EV sales hit a record high in September, with fully electric or hybrid vehicles making up over half of all new car registrations that same month. With an expanded charging network available, it makes switching to an EV in the U.K. an easier and more enticing option. It also makes the Labour Party's goal of ending petrol and diesel car sales by 2030 more attainable.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Switching to EVs helps lower the amount of planet-warming gases in the environment, which contribute to increasing global temperatures and a domino effect of extreme weather events and other environmental concerns. Less harmful carbon pollution from cars also means better air quality for everyone, lowering the prevalence of respiratory problems, per the University of Southern California.

EVs also help save you money, with lower maintenance costs and, of course, no need to spend on gas, which can be expensive. Those savings can go further if you opt to charge your EV at home with solar power, reducing charging costs. EnergySage is an easy-to-use, vetted source for solar panel installation quotes, helping save even more money in the long run.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.